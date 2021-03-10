KBC Group NV Buys 2,071 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

NYSE:PRI opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.72. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

