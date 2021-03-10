KBC Group NV Buys 26,865 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in BorgWarner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.07.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,296 shares of company stock worth $406,301. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

