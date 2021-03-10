KBC Group NV Buys 3,454 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,721,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.1% during the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,729,000 after purchasing an additional 160,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $146.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDA. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.