KBC Group NV Buys 5,168 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,818,000 after buying an additional 177,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after buying an additional 91,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $111.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

