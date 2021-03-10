KBC Group NV Buys 8,326 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 529,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,241,589. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $56.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

