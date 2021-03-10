KBC Group NV Buys 947 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UniFirst by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock opened at $255.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $256.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.05 and a 200-day moving average of $202.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million. On average, analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

