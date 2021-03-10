KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 90,988 Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Utz Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTZ. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $19,414,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $13,760,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.