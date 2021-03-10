KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 90,988 Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Utz Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTZ. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $19,414,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $13,760,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.
