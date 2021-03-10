KBC Group NV Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 175.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $77.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

