KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $259,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Northern Trust by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

NTRS opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

