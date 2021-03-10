KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

