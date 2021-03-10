KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1,151.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,724 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of Livent worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,535,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -178.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.