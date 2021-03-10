KBC Group NV Has $1.94 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $3,788,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FICO opened at $429.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

