KBC Group NV Has $2.01 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after buying an additional 53,925 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 619,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after acquiring an additional 161,713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,986,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $130.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

