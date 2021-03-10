KBC Group NV Has $2.27 Million Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.23% of MYR Group worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MYR Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in MYR Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

