KBC Group NV Has $2.50 Million Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.18% of Heska worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Heska by 3.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heska by 21.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heska by 7.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $175.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.43. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $217.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

