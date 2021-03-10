KBC Group NV Has $2.57 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

