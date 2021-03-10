KBC Group NV Has $2.63 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after acquiring an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.04.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,963,900 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $345.77 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $349.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.79. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

