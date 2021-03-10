KBC Group NV Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

NYSE CHD opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

