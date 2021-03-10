KBC Group NV Increases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $755,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5,382.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $243,079.02. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,730 shares of company stock valued at $23,298,617 in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Z stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

