KBC Group NV Increases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

KBC Group NV increased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1,388.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in AGCO by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGCO opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

