KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,250 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

