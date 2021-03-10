KBC Group NV Purchases 15,783 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 158.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.26% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $323,826.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $112,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $753,261 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.75. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $143.86.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

