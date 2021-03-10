KBC Group NV Purchases 6,754 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Trupanion worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after buying an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,056.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $42,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $190,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $498,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,542 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,027. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

