KBC Group NV Purchases 8,008 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,664,000 after purchasing an additional 220,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after purchasing an additional 145,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $187.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

