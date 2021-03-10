KBC Group NV Purchases Shares of 16,310 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.52.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $600,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.09.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

