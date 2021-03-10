KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

