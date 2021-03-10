KBC Group NV Sells 19,839 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,839 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in The AES by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 180,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The AES in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in The AES by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in The AES by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 127,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

