KBC Group NV Sells 23,719 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $8,743,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,144.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 38,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.