KBC Group NV Sells 2,809 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,781,000 after acquiring an additional 128,715 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -249.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CONE. Mizuho began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

