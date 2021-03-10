KBC Group NV Sells 302,065 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,065 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $13,259,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

