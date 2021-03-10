KBC Group NV Sells 3,730 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,348,000 after buying an additional 364,666 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,815 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after purchasing an additional 678,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,640,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SUI opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average is $145.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.07.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on SUI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.