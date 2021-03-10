KBC Group NV Sells 3,908 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Match Group by 985.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Match Group by 126.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.54, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.71 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

