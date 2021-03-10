KBC Group NV Sells 4,167 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.12. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

