KBC Group NV Sells 7,340 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,901 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Canadian Solar worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

CSIQ opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

