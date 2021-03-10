KBC Group NV Takes Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Grand Canyon Education as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Insiders have sold 124,411 shares of company stock worth $13,304,481 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOPE opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

