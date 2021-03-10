KBC Group NV Trims Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.12% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $154,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

WGO stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

