KBC Group NV Trims Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Elastic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,971,000 after buying an additional 82,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 31,259.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Elastic by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,197,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Elastic by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,790,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,181,484 shares of company stock worth $169,074,364. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average is $136.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

