Keep Network (KEEP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.88 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $217.86 million and $4.88 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.71 or 0.00500970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00066443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00072672 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.72 or 0.00527952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00076381 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,024,188 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

