Keep Network (KEEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $209.57 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $209.57 million and $6.91 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 27.1% against the dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.09 or 0.00521851 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00069505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00059139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00075380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.78 or 0.00519397 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,024,188 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

