Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Down 12.4% This Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $49.13 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for approximately $245.67 or 0.00443768 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.21 or 0.00500747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00066418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00051646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00072781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00529703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00076161 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

