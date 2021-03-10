Keep4r Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51,926.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $457,423.20 and approximately $51,926.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00010512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.68 or 0.00510676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00069651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00557732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00075759 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

