KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

Shares of KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.93 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 2.02 ($0.03). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 11,853,516 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

