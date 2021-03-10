Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,333 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52.

On Friday, February 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30.

On Monday, January 11th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78.

On Thursday, December 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $5,164,979.34.

NYSE:K traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.73. 3,269,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after buying an additional 354,082 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.