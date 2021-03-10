Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Kennametal worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after buying an additional 269,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.90, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.