Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.41. 89,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,867. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

