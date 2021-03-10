Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 118,945 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

CSCO stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,525,336. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.