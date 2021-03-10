Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 14,520 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

NYSE LIN traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,159. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The company has a market cap of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.