Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

