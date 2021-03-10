Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $455.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

