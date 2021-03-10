Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 217,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $6,604,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 184,190 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.67. The company had a trading volume of 85,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $210.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

